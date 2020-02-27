Fresno Police has a new window inside the Manchester Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A small addition to Fresno’s Manchester Center unveiled Wednesday which Fresno Police and area Councilmember Nelson Esparza hope will make a big impact.

A new public window at the Fresno Police Department’s offices inside the Manchester Center is designed to give the public a somewhere they can come to talk to an officer face to face.

“Most citizens have had to call a non-emergency number or do an e-report online, and today that’s going to change,” said Fresno Police Captain Mindy Casto.

The window is on the second floor of the mall and it’s open for the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, and is manned by Fresno Police officers.

Councilmember Esparza says even though it may seem like something small, it’s a big deal for his district.

“It was one of the only regional police stations without a public window, so now folks in Central Fresno will have that access,” Esparza said.

Councilmember Esparza contributed $10,000 dollars from his capital fund to help police make the window a reality.

At the new window, locals will be able to pick up police reports, sign-off on tickets, and come in to talk to an officer in person when safety concerns arise.

“We’re great at emergency response, but can’t always give the service we want to be able to when it comes to lower priority calls,” said Capt. Casto. “So now, people can be helped in seeking the assistance of an officer.”

