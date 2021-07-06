Fresno police: DUI driver runs red light, hits vehicles, injures one

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say ran a red light and hit a pair of vehicles while under the influence.

Before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday Fresno police responded to the area of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue where investigators say a vehicle had run a red light striking two other vehicles and then made a U-turn headed southbound on Friant Road.

Investigators say citizens were able to follow the vehicle and contact police before blocking the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Friant Road and Audubon Drive.

Officers were able to detain Toney Johnson Jr., 57. A victim who had suffered minor injuries was taken to an area hospital and treated.

Investigators say Johnson was under the influence and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and hit-and-run.