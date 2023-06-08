FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department lost one of their own, sharing a sad update that a detective lost her battle with cancer.

Officials announced that Fresno Police Detective Ana Chavarin passed away on Thursday, after battling cancer.

Fresno Chief of Police Paco Balderrama shared the update on Twitter, sending out his condolences to the family.

“This evening, Fresno Police lost an amazing detective and an even better human being. Detective Ana Chavarin fought valiantly against cancer until the very end. Our thoughts, prayers, and support go out to her parents and sister. Rest in peace Ana, we will miss you,” Balderrama’s tweet reads.

Officials say Chavarin had been a member of the Fresno Police Department since 2007. She worked patrol, South Bureau Impact Team, Violent Crime Impact Team, and most recently as a detective for the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse/Missing Persons Unit.