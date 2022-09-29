FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced they have detained a suspect after an alleged social media threat regarding a Fresno Unified School.

Fresno Police said in a tweet Thursday morning they are aware of the social media threat regarding Edison High School.

Police say “we are aware of the social media threat regarding Edison High School. We began investigating immediately and have the suspect detained. We will be increasing our presence around the school as a safety precaution. There is no current threat to the school.”

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.