Fresno Police detain man attempting to drive away from accident involving six vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police detain man attempting to run away from the scene of an accident involving six vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a driver was driving west on McKinley avenue near Highway 41 at around 2 p.m. when the driver tried to avoid a group of cars that were stopped by going over the median.

“There are a number of vehicles that were hit and even one vehicle, the white van to my left that overturned,” Sergeant James Fowler with the Fresno Police Department said.