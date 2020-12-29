Fresno Police Department veteran passes away after 22 years of service

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 22-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department died Monday after a long battle with an illness according to police officials.

In a news release from Police Chief Andrew Hall on Monday, it was announced that Officer Angel De La Fuente had passed away Monday evening just before 8:00 P.M.

“Angel was an honored and well-respected 22-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department,” Chief Hall said. “Before serving his community, Angel served his country and was enlisted in the United States Army.”

De La Fuente worked with the District Crime Suppression Team and Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) in his tenure with the Fresno Police Department.

“I would like to ask the entire community to join the members of the Fresno Police Department in keeping Angel’s family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time,” Chief Hall said Monday.