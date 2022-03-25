FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department made a pledge on Friday to recruit more female officers, with a goal of achieving at least 30% female representation in sworn rank positions by the year 2030.

It’s part of an initiative called 30 by 30 (30×30), started by New York Law School’s Policing Project.

“Let me just say this: I was raised by a single mom. I’ve never met my dad. The most significant people in my life are women: my grandmother, my mom, my wife, my daughter,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

“We’re not there yet. We’re just under 12% as far as women being represented on the police force, and we need more of them,” he added.

It’s not just about representation. According to research, female officers use less excessive force than males and male officers are less likely to use force when female officers are on the scene. A study done last year by the Chicago Police Department showed female officers made 7% fewer arrests than their average male peers and used force 28% less often.

“They are named in fewer complaints, they make fewer discretionary arrests, they’re perceived to be more compassionate, they see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases,” Balderrama said.

Balderrama said in order for the department to accomplish this pledge, they need to hire 25-29 women every year for the next eight years. It’s part of a larger push to grow the entire department.

“We are looking to hire a lot of people this year, approximately 120. That’s not including the people that we have in the pipeline already, which is about 60,” he said.

The department had a graduation after the press conference on Friday that included five female graduates. Balderrama said they also have five more scheduled to graduate this summer.