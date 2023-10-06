FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The National Faith and Blue Weekend kick-off prayer was held Friday at the Fresno Police Headquarters.

“The National Faith and Blue weekend is a movement, a national movement, to unite our communities, faith-based organizations, and our law enforcement agencies,” said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega with the Fresno Police Department.

Organizers say the Faith & Blue Weekend aims to counter the voices that often criticize police officers and show officers the people in the community who support the work that they do every day.

It also helps to unite community members with police officers in their communities.

“This weekend we are going to have multiple events throughout the City of Fresno, with multiple faith-based organizations, and the Fresno Police Department – and we invite our community to join us at those events,” said Vega.

This is the first year that the kick-off prayer is held in Fresno but it’s the third year of the Faith and Blue weekend. Which includes different events such as trunk or treats, canned food drives, and community walks.

With Fresno being the ninth most diverse city in California, Chief Paco Balderama invited about 10 different faith-based leaders to this morning’s prayer.

For many officers, the prayer and the Faith & Blue Weekend help lift their spirits during the job’s most difficult times.

“As law enforcement officers sometimes we go from call to call and most of them are critical incidents, difficult calls, we meet people during the worst times of their life,” said Vega.

Even though Friday’s prayer included mostly officers and faith-based leaders, the Fresno Police Department says the event is for everyone.

“It’s not just a prayer for law enforcement, it’s not just a prayer for our faith-based leaders, it’s a prayer for everyone,” said Vega.

To find out about events you can participate in this weekend you can visit Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page.