Fresno Police Department investigating shooting that killed one man in central Fresno

Local News
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area of Belmont Avenue and Effie Street for a shooting at around 6:42 p.m.

When authorities arrived they say a man had walked into a nearby tire shop asking for help, claiming his car had broken down.

Moments later a gray car that was driving by made a u-turn on Effie Street and fired at the victim six times.

“He had just walked up to the shop and was asking for help, and then moments later, the shots were fired, and then he fell. He was struck in the upper torso, and as officers arrived, officers quickly started doing CPR, desperately trying to save his life,” Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department said.

The man was transported to the hospital but later died.

The motive of the shooting is undetermined.

