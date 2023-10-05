FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the Fresno Police Department a grant to increase road safety.

The department was awarded $600,000. Officials said the grant would support their ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of severe injuries and deaths on the roads.

“This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” Chief Paco Balderrama said. “We will be able to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.”

The police department said it will provide additional resources and programs for DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

Officials said funds will also include additional resources for the following:

High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop signs and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Motorcycle safety enforcement operations in areas or during events with high motorcycle collisions resulting from unsafe speed, DUI, and other primary collision factors.

The grant program will run through September 2024.