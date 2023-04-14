FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big day for the Fresno Police Department, today they held their swearing-in ceremony.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama expressing the department has more sworn officers than ever before in the city’s history.

“We don’t just wanna be fully staffed we want to make sure that our personnel is the best trained in the Valley. We now have more police officers working for the Fresno police department than we’ve ever had in the history of this city” said Balderrama.

27 new officers were added to the force and 12 professional staff. Four officers were promoted to police sergeants and one to lieutenant.

“We are within 45 or 50 vacancies of being fully staffed and right now we have 3 police academies going on right now, which is going to give us those numbers,” Balderrama added.

But this wasn’t always the case, Chief Balderrama says when he started it was tough knowing they didn’t have the manpower to reduce crime.

“When I first got here in 2021 we were really wondering when are we going to lower Valley crime… shootings were up. We didn’t know how we were going to find all those people, how we were going to reduce violent crime without enough personnel, but we were able to do it,” Balderrama said.

The chief says in comparison to 2022, homicides are down by 68 percent, shootings are down by 20% and crime overall is also down by 20%.

Chief Balderrama says he can’t credit these results just on the department but also on the continued support from Fresno city officials.

“Smart policing, intelligent policing works and we’re going to continue doing more until we get crime down to a very minor and manageable level,” Balderrama said.

The Fresno Police Department is one year away from being fully staffed with 900 officers.