FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A Fresno police cruiser crashed near Peach and Olive Avenues early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time how serious any injuries are.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

