Fresno Police Commission hears calls to defund during community meeting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The clock is ticking for Fresno’s Commission on Police Reform.

Commission members are more than a month into the 90 days Fresno City Council gave them to make recommendations for change within the police department. In Monday’s meeting, the group listened while the community took the floor for roughly an hour.

“We need to make sure that this space and all commissioners here insure that we are working towards change. This is not a space to continue the status quo,” said one woman. She along with about two dozen other people spoke out during the public Zoom meeting and voiced what they want the future of policing to look like.

“We need to have good police oversight in this community so that when people of color are shot by the police — shot and killed by the police, somebody really investigates other than the police investigating themselves,” one man said.

The majority called on defunding the police. Some said the department must be dismantled, many asked for officer’s roles to be reexamined and that officers should not be involved with the transient community, mental health calls, or people struggling with addiction.

“There seems to be general consensus we’re asking our police officers to do way too much and be responsible for part of society that are really beyond the training and their charge and mandate,” Commission chairman Oliver Baines said.

The Commission is looking to maximize the short timeframe with additional meetings. Sub-committee heads will now meet every Thursday.

The full commission will meet again on Aug. 24, at which point Baines said they should know if they will be granted an extension to continue working.

