Fresno Police Chief responds to newly released 2017 deadly police shooting video

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Chief responded to a newly released 2017 deadly police shooting video.

In the video, a 16-year-old homicide suspect is seen jumping a fence, fleeing police, when an officer shot him.

He died from his injuries.

Chief Andrew Hall responded to the video saying:

The City of Fresno has a policy not to comment on pending litigation, however in this case I feel it is necessary to make an exception. I would like to ask the public not to rush to judgement. The video released yesterday is an officer involved shooting that occurred over 2 years ago. The use of lethal force in this case occurred while officers were investigating a homicide. The 16-year-old in this case was involved in the homicide with his brother and the brother was later arrested and pled guilty. The video represents a different vantage point and was not what the pursuing officers could see. The 16 year-old was also known to carry firearms and had jumped a fence into a child daycare center. The officer involved shooting was investigated by the Fresno Police Department ‘s Internal Affairs Bureau, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the City of Fresno’s Office of Independent Review. All three reviews concluded that the use of lethal force was justified. The ongoing judicial processes will take into consideration all of the factors involved in this officer involved shooting. Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall

Bodycam footage was also released by the department.

