FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Homicides in the City of Fresno are now at half of what they were this time last year.

In 2022, there were 52 homicides. Right now, there are 26.

The question is, why is this number so low?

When Chief Paco Balderrama took over the Fresno Police Department back in 2021, there were 74 homicides that year.

The city averaged about 20 shootings a week back then too.

Both of those numbers in 2023, are way down.

“The last three years our violent stats are going down year after year, after year,” said Chief Balderrama.

The chief gives the credit to the men and women who make up his department.

“I can say that I’m extremely proud of the men and women that are out there doing the work,” he said.

Federal agencies like the FBI and other local police departments, are seeing Fresno as a model.

“They also want to know what’s going on, and the fact that we’ve hired over 200 police officers over the last couple of years certainly helps,” he said.

More officers are a big reason.

The department is now funded for 925 sworn officers. 900 from the city, and 25 from additional grant funding.

Statistics now show Fresno is one of the safest places to live in the United States.

“For saying this is not a safe place, comparatively speaking we are one of the safest cities in the United States,” Balderrama said.

One good example, according to officials in Albuquerque, where the population is roughly the same as Fresno (roughly 500,000 according to Census data), they had 113 homicides in 2022.

Cities like Detroit and New Orleans, with about the same amount of people, have triple-digit homicide numbers.

The chief credits the department’s investigating units, for keeping Fresno’s numbers down.

“We have been so effective in solving these homicides and shootings, there has been no time for these retaliation shootings to take place,” Balderrama said. “When we put that person in jail, there’s less reason to go and hurt somebody else.”

On top of homicides, shootings are down around 20% compared to last year, and so are gang shootings.

The last time homicides were this low, was in 2017 with 32 homicides.