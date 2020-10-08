Fresno Police Chief increases officers in high crime neighborhoods as part of gang task force

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall announced city-wide violent crime suppression task force.

The operation will put more police officers in high-crime neighborhoods. The department will work with the District Attorney’s office to prosecute specific gun violations federally and work with federal agencies to target gang members.

“There is obviously a big concern,” said Hall. “We are walking on eggshells and we don’t want to. We are trying to find a balance of how we police a community in 2020.”

There were 22 shootings in September of 2019 and 32 murders, according to the Fresno Police Department. From January to September 2019, there were 32 murders, 65% of them gang-related.

In September of 2020, the Chief said there were 104 shootings. From January to September 2020 there were 39 murders, 80% of them gang-related.

Hall fed up with crime locally. He said the final straw was Tuesday when an 18-year-old woman was killed in what he called a “gun battle” between gang members.

“That was it for me,” said Hall. “I was done. We are going to get together with our federal and state partners.”

Former Police Chief and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer supports the action.

“We need to send a message that the violence will not be tolerated in the city,” said Dyer. “I cannot tell you how many calls I have received from the members of our Fresno West community, pleading with us to do something about the gang violence. And yes, we have an environment in America today, that has been anti-police, but I know we cannot stand by as a city and have people innocently shot.”

Hall blames $0 bail and said it caused there to be a revolving door at the jail for criminals.

Others argue that people who have not been convicted should not have to be in confined spaces where there have been outbreaks of COVID-19, especially because of the pandemic.

