FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers arrested 31-year-old Willis Randolph Thursday morning for the alleged burglary of both Citi Bank and Umi Sushi, near the intersection of Kern Street and M Street.

Randolph was just released from jail at 2:08 a.m., just hours before what ended up being his ninth arrest in the past month, at 6:14 Thursday morning.

He is a man with multiple charges on his record, which includes felony burglary.

Chief Paco Balderrama told me Thursday, that Randolph’s release, which led to his officer’s injury, never should have happened.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine arrests in the past month?”, he said as he read off a page of Willis Randolph’s record.

“Is there any deterrence here? Is this person afraid of Sacramento and the tough laws on property crimes? Even though he’s been convicted of crimes before? No, he’s not,” Balderrama added.

The Fresno Police Chief said Randolph is a man officers are very familiar with.

“He’s been arrested for vandalism, receipt of stolen property, burglary, you name it. Basically, the classic example of an individual who, the laws in our state are simply not holding him accountable,” he said.

Willis Randolph was seemingly caught in the act, as surveillance video we obtained showed what appeared to be him inside Umi Sushi beyond a broken front door.

Businesses Thursday were left to pick up the pieces, as an officer is in the hospital after he suffered a laceration to his ear.

Either way, Chief Balderrama says he believes Willis Randolph will likely be back on the street again before long.

“That’s part of the issue here. We had a police officer who thankfully is gonna be okay but he did suffer a, you know a pretty serious injury. I mean he could have been hurt worse,” he said.

He said simply, for public safety’s sake something has to change in the state.

“I think we need to open up our eyes and just not be political. But just be honest with ourselves that this model is not working,” said Balderrama. “We need to hold people accountable. This individual should have never been in the situation where my officer got hurt today.”

Balderrama said he’ll reach out to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department directly, as he says Willis Randolph is a prolific offender, to try and ensure he’s not immediately released due to overcrowding.