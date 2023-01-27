FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death.

“I am angered by the actions of these officers as they unjustifiably took a life and simultaneously hurt the perception of all law enforcement… We continually strive to improve our accountability, transparency, and enhancement of police services” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderama

In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community.

Chief Balderama encourages everyone who plans to exercise their right to protest, to do so peacefully adding that he wants the message that the abuse of power, by anyone, is unacceptable to us all – ending his statement with “we need to stand together.”