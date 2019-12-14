Fresno Police Chaplaincy hands out more than 4,500 teddy bears to first graders

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Chaplaincy handed out more than 4,500 teddy bears this week to first graders in the Fresno Unified School District.

The teddy bears are part of this week’s lesson on the spirit of Christmas, that giving is more important than receiving, the Chaplaincy said.

Fresno Police Resiliency Coaches are assigned to more than 40 elementary schools throughout the district, teaching kids the concept of resiliency on a weekly basis.

