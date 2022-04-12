FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police cruiser was hit head-on after a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in the area of Abby Street and White Avenue when the suspect vehicle took off as officers approached.

Officials say police dispatch told officers the license plate had been flagged as “armed and dangerous” and that the driver was said to be an active gang member who was wanted for assault with a firearm on a person.

Authorities say the pursuit ended near Shaw and West Avenues after the vehicle suddenly lost control and veered into the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue.

The driver, who police identified as Jose Garcia, 27, then accelerated head-on into the patrol car causing it to go backward a short distance before he drove around and sped away, according to police.

According to police, Garcia stopped on Teilman Avenue just south of Shaw Avenue, where both suspects ran into the neighborhood. Garcia was located hiding on the top of a roof with the help of air support. Police say they are still looking for a second person.

The patrol car sustained major damage as a result of the crash. Two officers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay, police say.