FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is in full force, making sure the community is safe for Halloween night.

Allison Galleano lives in Madera. She said Halloween is her favorite time of the year but thinks safety is just as important.

“Definitely group settings,” said Galleano. “I prefer it, especially always having one person who’s 100% there the whole night.”

Safety is also a top priority for the Fresno Police Department.

California Highway Patrol says they will have all hands on deck on Halloween night because drunk drivers are likely to be on the road.

They say it is one of the busiest foot traffic-nights of the year.

“We’re driving slow,” said Mike Salas with CHP. “We want you to drive slowly, and we want everyone to make it back.”

Non-profit Safe Kids Worldwide says children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

The Fresno Police Department has tips on how to practice safety.

“I would say stay on one side of the street, walk to the crosswalk, wait till the light changes, then cross the street, and then proceed to go to other houses,” said Christopher Clark, spokesperson for the Fresno Police Department.

As for Galleano, she hopes everyone is mindful of the potential risks and thinks of the kids and people out tonight.

“Every time I changed streets, or I changed neighborhoods, it was immediate,” said Galleano. ‘Hey, I’m in this neighborhood on this street.’ “So just keep my parents updated on where I’m at so they know not to worry for sure.”

Police also urge the community, if they suspect someone of driving under the influence, to call 911.