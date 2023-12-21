FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for information about a 2018 homicide.

Investigators say on March 10, 2018, police responded to the 2000 block of North Marks Avenue to investigate the shooting of 20-year-old Trazhan Heights, who was shot multiple times while attempting to visit a friend.

An 11-year-old juvenile was also struck by gunfire during this shooting. Both Trazhan and the juvenile were transported to a local hospital where Heights died.

The 11-year-old was able to survive their wounds and was later discharged from the hospital.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.