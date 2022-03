FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Police are asking for help finding a man they say is responsible for a shooting in Fresno.

Fresno police say that they responded to a shooting on Feb. 28 around 7:30 a.m. During an investigation, detectives say they determined Frankie Duarte Saldate was responsible for the shooting.

Police are asking for anyone with information about Saldate or his whereabouts to call Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2442.