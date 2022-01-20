Fresno police arrest man suspected of using gun to rob liquor store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested by police Wednesday afternoon for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery that took place in December, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Police said the original call happened on Dec. 4, when officers were called to the Latino Liquor store on Butler Avenue for an armed robbery.

Police said they arrived and found the clerk who told them a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Manuel Mojica, walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money.

According to officials, Mojica then attempted to take money from inside the register, but the clerk closed it before he could. Mojica then pointed the gun at the clerk and fired one shot, but did not hit the victim, according to police.

Authorities say Mojica and another suspect, who was acting as a lookout, ran from the store after the incident. Detectives say they were able to identify Mojica as a possible suspect after further investigation and arrested him on Wednesday.

Police said Mojica had been missing from the California Department of Corrections since May 2021. According to officials, he was booked into the Fresno County Jail for charges related to the robbery.