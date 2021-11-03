Fresno police arrest man accused of sexual assault spree in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police have arrested a man accused of committing several sexual assaults and found to have outstanding warrants for indecent exposure and violating a restraining order.

Police say Joseph Keluche went to the Chevron at Chestnut and Butler avenues in the early morning hours on October 30 and tried to force his way into the business through locked doors. A woman who works at the Chevron said that Keluche exposed himself to her.

Police say 30 minutes after that incident, Keluche went to a nearby apartment complex in the area of Chestnut and California avenue where he sexually assaulted an elderly woman inside her apartment, according to police. Police say the woman fought back and Keluche left the area.

According to police, about 30 minutes after that incident, Keluche went to another apartment complex in the area of Maple and California avenue where he sexually assaulted another woman inside her apartment. Police say the woman screamed causing Keluche to run away.

Fresno police were following up on the investigation Tuesday where they located a man matching Keluche’s description at a park near Lane and Winery where he was taken into custody and eventually confessed to all three incidents.

It was revealed that Keluche had outstanding warrants for indecent exposure, violating a restraining order, and resisting arrest.