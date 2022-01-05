Fresno Philharmonic cancels upcoming concert due to COVID concerns, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Philharmonic has canceled their upcoming concert due to COVID-19 concerns as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the county, according to Fresno Philharmonic officials.

The orchestra was set to perform their Masterworks Concert “New Worlds” in the Saroyan Theatre on Jan. 16, but due to the “continually evolving COVID-19 Omicron variant situation,” organizers decided to cancel the show.

“With COVID case numbers rising significantly in Fresno County and elsewhere in California, the Philharmonic determined that the risks of assembling over 70 musicians, including unmasked wind and brass players, were simply too great given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant,” said President and CEO Stephen Wilson.

Due to the concert’s cancellation, a digital family concert featuring Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” will premiere on the orchestra’s YouTube channel for on-demand streaming at no charge.

Officials say no other changes are anticipated to the orchestra’s winter-spring 2022 concert schedule and the next live concert will be on March 12, 2022 in the Saroyan Theatre.

Event organizers say the spring performance will feature the world premiere of Kenneth Froelich’s “Melt”, Juan Pablo Contreras’ “Mariachitlán” and Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

Wilson says after performing in-person concerts this season, it’s a difficult decision to cancel another concert due to COVID-19.

“We believe, however, that this is the only appropriate course of action given the recent dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases,” said Wilson. “We are committed to acting safely and responsibly as our community continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fresno Philharmonic officials say ticket holders will receive information directly from the orchestra on how to donate, exchange or refund tickets for the canceled concert.

For more information on the Fresno Philharmonic’s 2021-22 season, visit their website here.