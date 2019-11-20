Fresno PD’s Hmong officers are stepping up patrols after the weekend mass shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police’s Hmong officers are stepping up patrols in the southeast Fresno neighborhood where a deadly shooting took place on Sunday.

Officer Peter Lee said they want to be a constant presence for the grieving community.

The deadly shooting happened Sunday on Lamona Avenue near Peach and Olive. Police said there are a lot of Hmong families living in the area and that’s why the department is shifting resources making sure there are officers able to help.

Chalee Xiong, the father of one of the victims Kou Xiong, spoke out at a second vigil on Tuesday.

He said his son was never in trouble, and he doesn’t know what would cause this tragedy. Chalee said Kou was a sushi chef who loved to cook for him and he’s now heartbroken he’ll never hear his son offer him food again.

Lee said officers are patrolling the neighborhood to calm fears.

“For the last two nights we’ve been going door-to-door knocking on neighbors doors letting them know we’re here,” he said.

Lee was on the scene the night of the shooting.

“Everyone is mourning,” he said.

The department is now utilizing it’s roughly 20 Hmong officers focusing on where the shooting happened and surrounding areas, making their presence known and looking for any information to help the investigation.

“We’re going to be showing our support to the neighborhood to the community and let them know that if they have any questions we’ll be available,” Lee said.

“Our vehicle is going to be parked out in front of the location where it occurred and we’ll be out walking as well too.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.