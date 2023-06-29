FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department Regional Training Center will soon have a new name following a six-to-one vote from the city council on Thursday.

“I’m humbled and I’m honored at the council would do this,” said Dyer. “When I was first approached, I had mixed feelings. Initially, I was going to say no don’t do it, and then the council felt strongly about it.”

The resolution, sponsored by council members, Tyler Maxwell, Garry Bredefeld, and Mike Karbassi, had strong opposition from Miguel Arias.

“It’s very clear and real that the mayor’s legacy as a police chief is incomplete,” said Arias during the council meeting. “There are still several pending lawsuits related to the police chief, Jerry Dyer pending before the courts, this is in addition to the millions of dollars in lawsuit settlements that the city has paid for while he was police chief.”

Arias was quickly outvoted in the decision.

“When it comes to a contemporary figure that we have all known and worked with for many years and has served this community,” said Tyler Maxwell. “I think we know that person’s legacy pretty well.”

The largest controversy surrounding the decision was due in part to a 2020 resolution from the city council that required Fresno’s Historic Preservation Committee to review the name, however, because Dyer is not a historic figure the renaming would be exempt from review by the commission.