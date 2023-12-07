FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department say they will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) on Saturday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs could interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, police say driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers who are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI could face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police say this patrol will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.