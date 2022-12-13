FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – As families in Fresno celebrate the holiday season, the Fresno Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired.

With the Fresno Police Department’s commitment to keeping the community safe, from December 14 through New Year’s Day, they will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.

The Fresno Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan on consuming alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. It’s important to do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes.