FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers that are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving. It’s important to always follow the directions for the use of medication as well as to read the warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers that are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this DUI program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.