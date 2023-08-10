FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Central Valley Schools are getting underway, and Fresno Unified School District is getting ready to welcome back students on August 14.

With almost 74,000 students and the third largest School District in California, this school district and others in the city of Fresno have a great partnership with the Fresno Police Department to make sure that every student has the opportunity to learn in a safe environment.

During the school year, the Fresno Police Department says they take extra care in monitoring the streets near schools, making sure that both drivers and pedestrians are able to make it to their destinations safely. Especially those first few days of school as everyone is getting acclimated to where they need to be and what time.

Fresno PD also provides Student Resource Officers (SRO), that are officers employed through a contractual agreement with the Fresno Police Department to perform regular law enforcement services to assist school staff with any crime and or safety issues that may come up at schools. Also, they are there to make connections with students.

To learn more about how the Fresno Police Department works with school districts like Fresno Unified, Deputy Chief Mindy Casto of the Fresno Police Department, joined CBS47 Brian Dorman and Kathryn Herr to talk about the partnership between schools and the police department, making sure kids stay safe in schools. You can check out the full interview above.