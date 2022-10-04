FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is encouraging parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to school tomorrow October 5, for National Walk to School Day.

This day is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.

The Fresno Police Department offers these tips for students that want to walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk or ride as far from cars as possible, facing traffic.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces.

Always wear a helmet with riding or rolling.

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep earbud or headphone volume low enough so you can still hear around you.

Drivers should be extra careful and anticipate more foot and bike traffic on the morning of October 5 as well as be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street. Drivers should always watch their speed and slow down in school zones.