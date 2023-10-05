FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Among the food, rides, games, and family fun at the Big Fresno Fair, are the Fresno Police who are keeping a watchful eye over the fairgrounds for the next 10 days.

“We encourage people if you see something please walk up to an officer and report it. We’re here for family and we’re here for the community,” Fresno Police public information officer Christopher Clark said.

He said they have over 100 security cameras in use throughout the fairgrounds, where they can monitor activity throughout the fair from their command center. He also said they have up to 80 officers on duty.

“Which is equal to a policing district. Our officers are dedicated to the inside of the fair, the gates of the fair, as well as outside of the fair,” he added.

He said they want to be visible and will spend time walking around, being able to help fairgoers if needed. A big issue Clark said they expect to handle during the fair are lost children. He said if you lose your child, head over to the gingerbread house near the Chance Avenue entrance to be reunited.

He also said they want to send a message to anyone coming to the fair with bad intentions.

“First and foremost, we don’t encourage that at all. Like I said if you’re not here to have a good time with your family and enjoy this is not the place for you,” Clark said.

And for many fair goers, they said they notice the extra layer of safety, and are happy they can come and safely enjoy the fair.

“There’s so many different things to see and do at the fair, to the animal exhibits to the artwork which is always beautiful,” one fairgoer said, “I just see and notice a lot of security around so yeah I feel safer.”