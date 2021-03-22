Fresno PD Searching for Suspect in Street Vendor Murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Police are searching for a black male suspect who shot and killed a street vendor on Sunday evening on the 900 block of South Pierce.

According to Fresno Police Lieutenant Israel Reyes, officers were called to a possible robbery/shooting at 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male in his 30s or 40s with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Reyes says there were many witnesses at the scene, who told him a black male called the vendor over as if he were going to purchase something, and then shot the victim in the head as he was reaching for an item.

“It was basically execution style,” Reyes said.

Police do not know if there was a personal connection between the vendor and the suspect, but they do believe the suspect took property from the vendor.

“It’s a very tragic event. I don’t know why somebody would shoot a street vendor who’s just trying to make a living. It’s unfortunate that we live in a time that we can’t trust our own community members,” Reyes said.

This is the second murder of a street vendor in Fresno in just four months. Councilmember Luis Chavez released a statement calling for the suspect to turn himself in:

“This senseless violence and targeting of our city food vendors needs to stop. A family is mourning because the actions of a coward that would in cold blood murder a man that was doing nothing more than earning a living for himself and his family.

The food vendor was known by neighborhood residents and was often assisted by his daughter. What makes this more cowardly and concerning is the fact that this incident took place near a day care center and neighborhood school.

To the family, I want to express my condolences and prayers for you during this difficult time, the city’s police department will spare no expense in ensuring we catch this criminal and bring him to justice.

To the coward that murdered our food vendor, turn yourself in and face the consequences. You’ve brought tremendous pain to a family and our city. Do the right thing and turn yourself in immediately. I’m announcing a $5000 reward for information leading up to the capture of this individual. It won’t bring back a father, but my hope is that it will bring closure to the family and help them heal.”

Reyes said he believes the department has good video evidence that will help them identify the subject, but if you have any information, they are asking you to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.