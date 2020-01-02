Fresno PD saturation efforts make 152 car enforcement stops

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – “You have a checkpoint on one street and you can get 10 DUIs off that one street, that’s pretty horrific,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Gary Beer.

Sgt. Beer says the city’s DUI saturation patrols on New Year’s Eve were effective on Tuesday night, arresting twelve drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence, and impounding twenty-two cars.

“That’s about an average number for us on a regular night,” Sgt. Beer said. “Twelve, ten to sixteen, which is scary that there’s that many out there.”

Fresno P.D.’s saturation efforts made 152 vehicle enforcement stops on New Year’s Eve, catching more than just suspected drunk drivers. Thirteen were cited for driving without a license, or on a license that was suspended or revoked. But, Sgt. Beer says many of those pulled over seem to have a hard time learning their lesson.

“Stop after stop after a stop here are suspended drivers due to DUIs,” said Sgt. Beer. “We pick them up, it’ll be their fourth one in ten years. That’s a felony, they’ll get booked into the county jail on a felony charge.”

Out on the highways, the CHP arrested eleven drivers for alcohol DUI and 1 for marijuana DUI. Reporting 348 DUI arrests across the state were made in the first hours of 2020, 100 more than the 251 DUI arrests made at the same time last year.

In Fresno, police remind drivers that DUI doesn’t just mean booze, it includes prescription drugs and marijuana that can result in a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol.

“It’s rampant and it’s expensive when you get caught,” Sgt. Beer said. “Limos are cheaper now, the Lyft drivers and that other kind of stuff, I’m not sure why they’re still out there driving DUI like that.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.