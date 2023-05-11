FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council approved the renewal of the Fresno Police Department’s annual “military equipment use report” Thursday at City Hall.

Under the law, city leaders are given a report of all the police department’s military-type equipment for approval.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama went before the council to discuss the list.

“As for today in particular that are on this list are things that a city such as Fresno which is the 5th largest in California definitely needs. Especially at a time of a mass shooting, a crisis, a barricaded subject,” Balderrama said.

The report was approved in a 6 to zero vote.

For a look at the Fresno Police Department’s report on its military equipment inventory click here.