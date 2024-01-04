FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An investigation is underway following a multi-vehicle crash that involved a Fresno Police officer when they were stopping a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run, officials said.

According to officials, CHP officers responded to a multi-vehicle traffic collision involving a Fresno PD officer on the ramp of Highway 180 after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

CHP says they learned that, initially, the Fresno PD officer was stopping a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash near Highway 168 and Ashlan. The driver of that vehicle was also suspected of DUI.

According to CHP, as the officer was talking to the driver who was pulled over the shoulder near Cedar and Chestnut of the Eastbound lane, another vehicle collided with the vehicles.

According to officers, the driver of the second vehicle thought they saw a car merging to the side of them and colliding with the vehicles on the shoulder.

CHP says the officer and the driver of the first vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday, officials say no DUI is suspected of the second driver.