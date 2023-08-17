FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after colliding with a vehicle while he was trying to cross the intersection, says the Fresno Police Department Thursday.

Officers say they responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist around 6:00 p.m at Jensen and East Avenues. Upon arrival, they found an adult male in his 50’s on the ground suffering from injuries.

The Fresno Police Department says he was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Officers discovered the bicyclist was attempting to cross the intersection from the south side of Jensen Avenue, but he did not have the right of way. A driver was traveling eastbound on Jensen Avenue and hit the bicycle while he was attempting to cross.

The Fresno Police Department reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and make sure to have the right of way before attempting to cross an intersection.