FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is safe after she was held against her will for hours by a man in a northeast Fresno home according to police.

Muncie and First Street is normally quiet neighborhood, but Friday neighbors woke up to the sound of police talking over a bullhorn after investigators say they received a call that man barricaded himself and a woman inside his home.

“As officers arrived they learned that there was a female inside but a male subject would not allow her to leave,” said Sgt. Felipe Uribe with the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they did not approach the home because they believed the man was armed.

“Eventually there was some coordination and communication through the residents and the officers the female was able to run out to officers and is safe and sound however the male remained inside,” Uribe continued.

The man stayed in the home for more than an hour after releasing the woman, before he came out of the home with his hands up and surrendered to police.

His identity has not been released but he is familiar to police.

“What we do know about the male we have detained white male adult he has multiple warrants for violent felonies along with some fresh violent felonies he may be arrested on,” said Uribe.

Neighbors did not want to speak but said the man taken into custody had just moved into the neighborhood earlier in the week.

Detectives are still searching for answers to why this happened.

“The motive of why this took place is still under investigation,” Uribe continued