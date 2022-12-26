FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police need your help to track down a man that broke into a gas station in West Fresno on West Clinton Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the man break in through the front of a “Pure” gas station stealing whatever he could carry out.

“Probably desperate, probably want money, that’s what it is,“ said one customer.

First, the man is seen sneaking around the front windows of the store wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, his face caught clearly in the video.

Moments later, he smashes the front glass door to get inside.

Guilot Singh works at the Chevron across the street and says they’ve never had a problem.

“I have no complaint of the customer, I have no complaint of the area. I feel safe here when I come in here to work all the time I feel safe,“ said Singh.

The video later shows the suspect walking around inside the store, his jacket reading “Hilfiger” on the front and sporting black and white Adidas sneakers.

The break is happening 9 days before Christmas!

“It’s a nice area but there are still a lot of gangs and stuff, you might not see it surface level but it’s there,” said customer Cailian Gaines.

Police say the suspect took off running with a cash register, cigarettes, and a bottle of alcohol.

He was last seen walking down Blythe Avenue.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information that can help in this case, your asked to call Fresno police.