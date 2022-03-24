FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is using a new dispatch system that they say will help them gather the most critical information when calls come into dispatch.

The system is called CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch), and Captain Don Gross says it helps officers in the field separate information separate critical information from the “white noise” that can clutter first responder radio channels.

“Imagine, if you will, an agency that sees over 1,100 911 calls a day…and all of that information has to be taken in, categorized, put in a priority order, and then dispersed back out..that’s what our CAD system does for us,” Gross said.

CAD is a real-time operating system from a company called Axon that the police department has been working with for years. It’s the same company that services the body cams officers wear on the job. Captain Gross says they’ve been developing CAD for four years, and Fresno is the first city to use it.

“What made it so exciting to work with Axon was that it was brand new, ground-up development. It wasn’t taking an old system and modifying it to do something new, it was absolutely developers, engineers from the ground up building this. It’s been quite an interesting pathway and we are still learning; today is the beginning of that, moving forward,” said Gross.

The department began using the system on February 28. Leaders say it will help them make decisions more quickly than ever before

“If there’s too much white noise, officers don’t really know what they’re responding to. This will help us make sense of that information, all in the time that it takes for a person to dial a phone and an officer to get there,” Gross said.

Chief Paco Balderrama said the system has been “extremely successful” so far and helps keep the community and officers safer.