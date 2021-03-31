Fresno Police doubling the MAGEC tac team to crack down on gang violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As of Wednesday, Fresno experienced 22 homicides – 14 of which gang-related – and 152 shootings so far in 2021.

“We are in contact with a lot of gang members on the street, and what we are finding now is that a lot of our gang members are armed,” Lt. Andre Benson said.

In response to the rise in homicides, Chief Balderrama is doubling the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), which will provide seven-day-per-week coverage and support the patrol division.

“If you’re gangbanging in the City of Fresno, there are going to be consequences,” Chief Balderrama said.

Since the gang operation started on Jan. 15, the police department made more than 340 felony arrests, 803 misdemeanor arrests, and seized 259 firearms – mostly from gang members.

Lt. Benson says with the additional resources, MAGEC will be able to cover more of the city and sends this message to gang members.

“Think about the lives you put in danger. Right now you have a choice whether to pick up that handgun or not – if you choose to, you will become our focus, and you will be the individuals that we’re looking for,” Lt. Benson warned.