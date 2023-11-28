FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a Fresno resident found possible explosive materials Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say shortly after noon they responded to a home in the 1500 block of North Chance Avenue regarding the discovery of possible explosive materials.

Upon arrival, officers reported discovering what appeared to be a box containing suspicious material and mining equipment. The reporting party explained his father was a miner and owned the home but passed away, leaving it unoccupied.

Fresno Police say their Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) has responded to the scene and will be working to remove and safely dispose of the material for the next couple of hours.

Authorities reassure there is no immediate danger to the community.