Fresno PD increasing enforcement in wake of deadly shooting

Fresno police are now on a mission to find the suspects behind Sunday’s mass shooting.

Four people were fatally shot and another 6 were wounded at a family gathering in southeast Fresno.

Sgt. James Rossetti said officers want to get out and be seen. “We want to calm the fears of the community, so we will put or detectives and officers in that certain area,” he said.

This means combing the southeast portion of the city. Offices were keeping a close eye on a gathering at the scene of the shooting on Lamona Avenue Monday.

“Shoot everyone over to Peach and Olive they should be having a vigil tonight. Let’s just roll that neighborhood and that area,” Rossetti said to his team.

Rossetti is part of the department’s MAGEC team. It’s comprised of local, state and federal agencies, which are all assisting in this case. Rossetti said there are an additional 60 plus personnel working to bring justice to the community.

“This is something that impacts everybody in the city and in the department and we’re committed to finding who did this,” he said.

He said increasing patrols helps the public feel safer, and allows officers to look for anything suspicious.

“Especially after something like this. I want to know who’s around. Who’s coming in and out of here, because we don’t know who the suspects are,” he said.

The horrific scene now has the department vowing to focus resources on this case until arrests are made.

“We are here for the community and we are going to investigate this fully and we are going to find out who did this,” Rossetti said.