FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

From Dec. 13 through New Year’s Day, the Fresno Police Department says they will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Fresno Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol as Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair.