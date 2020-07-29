Fresno PD and CHP Fresno officers receive top awards from MADD

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It’s the 40th year for MADD’s (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Law Enforcement Recognition awards. On Tuesday, Bay Area and Fresno area officers were honored via virtual platform due to the pandemic.

Fresno Police Department Chief Andy Hall gave a quick speech to congratulate officers receiving the awards and why he stands with MADD.

“I realized the devastation caused by impaired drivers on our community and how the pain and suffering is no different from any other murder.”

MADD reports that drunk driving is the leading killer on roadways and every alcohol related death is 100% preventable.

The Fresno Police Department and Fresno CHP had a total of 15 officers awarded the “Century Award” for officers who gave out 100 or more DUI arrests last year.

A Fresno CHP officer captured the top honor, presented by retired law enforcement official, Wes Morgan.

“And now the top DUI arresting officer in the Northern California Fresno area. The “Top Cop” for calendar year 2019, from CHP Fresno, Officer Tyler Luper with 169 DUI arrests.”

“I’ve been recognized eight times in the past by MADD for my DUI enforcement efforts and I am both humbled and honored to be recognized for this prestigious award…as law enforcement officers, we do what we do for public safety and not for personal recognition, but these types of events build morale in our office,” said Tyler Luper, an officer with CHP Fresno.

Awards were handed out to officers from various areas– including Visalia and Merced.

MADD’s statewide virtual law enforcement recognition award event continues through July 31 for other regions of California.

