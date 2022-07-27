FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno and the Fresno Police Department have a settlement agreement in place with London Wallace, the teen who was seen on police body camera being punched in the face by a Fresno police officer.

On Wednesday, London Wallace’s attorneys announced that Wallace will receive a $500,000 payment – pending a vote by the Fresno City Council.

In a statement, the attorneys wrote that it was “unfortunate it took so long for the City to take any responsibility. Mr. Wallace is ready to move on with his life.”

The City of Fresno did not wish to comment on the proposed settlement.

In 2019, body camera footage was released that showed a Fresno police officer repeatedly punching then 17-year-old London Wallace. The footage prompted a report by a police auditor – which established that the officer did use unreasonable force.