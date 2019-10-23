Fresno parolee arrested with loaded shotgun

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A parolee identified as a gang member was found to be in possession of a loaded shotgun after being arrested Tuesday evening after running away from officers after they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers were patrolling in the area of First Street and McKinley Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when they saw a red SUV traveling north on First Street with improper registration, Officer Matthew Besoyan said. The SUV sped off from officers after they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police continued north and found the vehicle had collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue.

(Courtesy Fresno Police Dept)

Eyewitnesses told officers that the suspect had been seen running north from the collision, Besoyan said. The suspect was located trying to force his way into a nearby residence.

The suspect, identified as Mario Rangel, 28, of Fresno, was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Rangel was found to be on parole from a prior arrest for committing an assault with a firearm, Besoyan said. Officers found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the SUV along with ammunition, two facemasks and narcotics.

Besoyan said Rangel was charged with several firearms possession charges, felony hit and run, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and violating parole. He added that Rangel is a validated 5th Street Bulldog Gang member.

