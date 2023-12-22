FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno’s “Ted C. Wills Community Center” hosted a “Holly Jolly Holiday Bash” on Friday.

The party was held by the Fresno Parks & Recreation which included games, crafts, and a gingerbread house-making competition.

“This opportunity is really open to our adaptive recreation participants. We’ve got their families, we’ve got youth here today and it’s just wonderful to bring the groups together and celebrate the season,” said Assistant Director of Parks, Shelby Macnab.

This is one of several year-round events put on by Fresno’s Parks & Recreation department.

You can follow them on Facebook to see what’s next on the calendar.